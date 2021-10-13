Left Menu

Francisco Partners to back software firm Paradigm - sources

Private equity firm Francisco Partners has agreed to invest in legal software platform Paradigm in a deal that valued the firm at $400 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The deal is the latest bet on the legal technology sector from Francisco Partners, which earlier this year took online legal platform LegalZoom Inc. public.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:31 IST
Francisco Partners to back software firm Paradigm - sources

Private equity firm Francisco Partners has agreed to invest in legal software platform Paradigm in a deal that valued the firm at $400 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The deal is the latest bet on the legal technology sector from Francisco Partners, which earlier this year took online legal platform LegalZoom Inc. public. Francisco Partners remains one of the biggest shareholders in LegalZoom. Under the Paradigm deal, current majority owner Alpine Investors will sell its entire stake to Francisco Partners, the sources said. The sources requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

New York-based Paradigm, formerly known as ASG LegalTech, offers a wide range of technology tools including PracticePanther, Bill4Time, MerusCase, and Headnote to law firms. Its practice management software and integrated payments solutions are used by 11,000 law firms. The company grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote working drove up demand for technology and software tools for law firms that are handling more cases and deals virtually.

Over the past month, tech-focused Francisco Partners has invested in software businesses such as SourceScrub, RugsUSA and Follett School Solutions. In September, the buyout firm sold its stake in payments firm NMI in a deal that valued the company at over $1.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021