Infosys Q2 profit up 11.9% to Rs 5421 cr, raises revenue forecast for FY22

Infosys increased the FY22 revenue growth guidance to 16.5-17.5 per cent. Previously, the company had guided to 14-16 per cent growth in constant currency terms for the fiscal ended March 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:42 IST
India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit grew by 11.9 per cent to Rs 5,421 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

Infosys had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,845 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based company saw its revenues rising by 20.5 per cent to Rs 29,602 crore in the quarter under review (Q2FY22) from Rs 24,570 crore in the year-ago period. Infosys increased the FY22 revenue growth guidance to 16.5-17.5 per cent. Previously, the company had guided to 14-16 per cent growth in constant currency terms for the fiscal ended March 2022. ''Our stellar performance and robust growth outlook continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our digital offerings,'' Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys said.

The Board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY22, the company said in a statement.

''Our operating margins for Q2 were resilient; the impact of enhanced employee value proposition initiatives was offset by strong operating parameters, cost optimisation and operating leverage,'' Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer of Infosys said.

