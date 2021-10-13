Indore, Oct 13 (PTI) Software export from four IT SEZs here rose by 44.65 per cent to Rs 767 crore in April-September this fiscal compared to Rs 530.17 crore during the same period last year.

Software export from four IT SEZs here rose by 44.65 per cent to Rs 767 crore in April-September this fiscal compared to Rs 530.17 crore during the same period last year.

TCS-SEZ's software export jumped by 58 per cent to Rs 375.67 crore while that of Infosys SEZ rose by 55.72 per cent to touch Rs 48.04 crore, a senior official of the Union commerce and industries ministry told PTI on Wednesday.

In the period under review, software export from Indore-based Impetus SEZ jumped by 42.79 per cent to reach Rs 64.44 crore.

Similarly, during the same period, software export from Crystal IT Park's SEZ registered an increase of 28.78 per cent to touch Rs 278.74 crore.

