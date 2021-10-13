Thomas Cook India and SOTC ink pact with Air Arabia

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India and its Group firm SOTC Travel Ltd have signed a three-year agreement with low cost carrier Air Arabia.

The partnership will deliver on a range of customisable air-inclusive holidays via a technology platform built by Thomas Cook India and SOTC, Thomas Cook India said in a regulatory filing.

The partnership expands Thomas Cook India and SOTC's reach with access to Air Arabia's customer base in India, it added.

''The consumer advantage is significant; an enticing proposition that leverages the strengths of Air Arabia's highly attractive air product-pricing-network with the diverse holidays range and combined buying-power of Thomas Cook India and SOTC – leaders in the holidays domain,'' Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Executive Director and CEO Mahesh Iyer said.

Air Arabia operates from 12 Indian cities giving India's travellers an opportunity to holiday across its extensive network of over 170 international favourites – spanning the Middle East, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, Africa, Europe and Asia, via easy access of its gateway - Sharjah, Thomas Cook India said.

Shares of Thomas Cook India closed at Rs 81.25 apiece on BSE, up 3.37 per cent over previous close.

