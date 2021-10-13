PNB reduces gold loan rates

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday slashed the interest rate on loans against gold jewelry and Sovereign Gold Bond by 145 basis points or 1.45 percentage points as part of its festive offer.

PNB now offers loans against Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) at 7.20 percent and loans against gold jewelry at 7.30 percent, the bank said in a statement.

Additionally, it said, PNB has slashed the home loan rate which now starts from 6.60 percent, while customers can avail of car loans starting from 7.15 percent and personal loans from 8.95 percent, one of the lowest in the industry.

During the festive season, PNB is also offering a full waiver of service charges/processing fees on the loans against gold jewelry and SGB, similar to home loans and vehicle loans announced recently.

The bank has also slashed the margin on home loans and the borrower can now avail of loans up to 80 percent of the property's value without any upper ceiling on the loan amount, it said.

