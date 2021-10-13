Left Menu

PNB reduces gold loan rates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:05 IST
PNB reduces gold loan rates
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday slashed the interest rate on loans against gold jewelry and Sovereign Gold Bond by 145 basis points or 1.45 percentage points as part of its festive offer.

PNB now offers loans against Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) at 7.20 percent and loans against gold jewelry at 7.30 percent, the bank said in a statement.

Additionally, it said, PNB has slashed the home loan rate which now starts from 6.60 percent, while customers can avail of car loans starting from 7.15 percent and personal loans from 8.95 percent, one of the lowest in the industry.

During the festive season, PNB is also offering a full waiver of service charges/processing fees on the loans against gold jewelry and SGB, similar to home loans and vehicle loans announced recently.

The bank has also slashed the margin on home loans and the borrower can now avail of loans up to 80 percent of the property's value without any upper ceiling on the loan amount, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021