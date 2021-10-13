Delta Air CEO says mandates are not the only way to get people vaccinated
Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian on Wednesday defended the company's decision to refrain from mandating coronavirus vaccines for employees despite pressure from the White House, saying mandates are not the only way to get people vaccinated. "Mandate is only one way to get people vaccinated," Bastian told Reuters in an interview. "It's a very blunt instrument." Delta is the only major U.S. airline that has still not mandated coronavirus vaccines for employees.
- Country:
- United States
Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian on Wednesday defended the company's decision to refrain from mandating coronavirus vaccines for employees despite pressure from the White House, saying mandates are not the only way to get people vaccinated.
"Mandate is only one way to get people vaccinated," Bastian told Reuters in an interview. "It's a very blunt instrument."
Delta is the only major U.S. airline that has still not mandated coronavirus vaccines for employees. Yet, Bastian said staff vaccination rate is expected to increase to 95% in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- U.S.
- Delta Air Lines
- Ed Bastian
- Bastian
ALSO READ
U.S. President Reagan's shooter John Hinckley wins unconditional release
U.S. Senators call for 'full accountability' in World Bank data controversy
California becomes 8th U.S. state to make universal mail-in ballots permanent
U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports
FOREX-Yen weakens to 111 per dollar as U.S. Treasury yields soar