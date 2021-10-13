Left Menu

Delta Air CEO says mandates are not the only way to get people vaccinated

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian on Wednesday defended the company's decision to refrain from mandating coronavirus vaccines for employees despite pressure from the White House, saying mandates are not the only way to get people vaccinated. "Mandate is only one way to get people vaccinated," Bastian told Reuters in an interview. "It's a very blunt instrument." Delta is the only major U.S. airline that has still not mandated coronavirus vaccines for employees.

Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 13-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:10 IST
Delta Air CEO says mandates are not the only way to get people vaccinated
  • Country:
  • United States

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian on Wednesday defended the company's decision to refrain from mandating coronavirus vaccines for employees despite pressure from the White House, saying mandates are not the only way to get people vaccinated.

"Mandate is only one way to get people vaccinated," Bastian told Reuters in an interview. "It's a very blunt instrument."

Delta is the only major U.S. airline that has still not mandated coronavirus vaccines for employees. Yet, Bastian said staff vaccination rate is expected to increase to 95% in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021