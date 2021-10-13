Left Menu

Lordstown Motors names Adam Kroll as CFO

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:11 IST
Lordstown Motors names Adam Kroll as CFO

Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp on Wednesday named Adam Kroll as chief financial officer.

Lordstown said Kroll brings nearly 25 years of financial, operational and capital markets experience. He previously served as an investment banker at JP Morgan, with a focus on the automotive industry. In June, the company announced the sudden departure of its founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021