Lordstown Motors names Adam Kroll as CFO

Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp on Wednesday named Adam Kroll as chief financial officer.

Lordstown said Kroll brings nearly 25 years of financial, operational and capital markets experience. He previously served as an investment banker at JP Morgan, with a focus on the automotive industry. In June, the company announced the sudden departure of its founder and Chief Executive Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez, just days after the electric truck maker warned that it may not have enough money to stay in business over the next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)