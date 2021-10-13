GM extending Bolt production halt for two additional weeks

General Motors said Wednesday it will extend a production halt of its electric vehicle Chevrolet Bolt for two additional weeks as it works accelerate production of new battery modules and prioritize recall repairs.

The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules. GM's Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which builds the Bolt, has been idled since Aug. 23.

