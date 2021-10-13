Left Menu

Sterling holds gains after UK GDP and U.S. inflation data

Economic data this week, including UK jobs figures for September that came in largely in line with forecasts, "gave no reasons for markets to scale back their aggressive pricing for Bank of England tightening", ING told clients in a note. Sterling briefly fell below $1.36 against the dollar, after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September and are poised to rise further amid a surge in the costs of energy products, casting doubts on the Federal Reserve's view that high inflation was transitory.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:24 IST
Sterling holds gains after UK GDP and U.S. inflation data

Sterling edged higher on Wednesday as traders assessed that data showing the British economy grew slightly below consensus in August was not enough to dent expectations the Bank of England will increase interest rates.

Britain's economy grew 0.4% in August, leaving it just 0.8% smaller than it was in February 2020, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly gross domestic product growth of 0.5% for August. Economic data this week, including UK jobs figures for September that came in largely in line with forecasts, "gave no reasons for markets to scale back their aggressive pricing for Bank of England tightening", ING told clients in a note.

Sterling briefly fell below $1.36 against the dollar, after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September and are poised to rise further amid a surge in the costs of energy products, casting doubts on the Federal Reserve's view that high inflation was transitory. But at 1340 GMT, the pound was up 0.4% at $1.3641, not far from a two-week high touched on Monday.

The BoE, facing a jump in inflation, looks set to be the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic. Investors are betting on a rise to 0.15% by December. Over the weekend, BoE governor Andrew Bailey stressed the need to prevent inflation from becoming permanently embedded, and fellow policymaker Michael Saunders said households must brace for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises.

But some analysts have pointed out that sterling had failed to react to renewed post-Brexit disputes over the Northern Irish protocol, which governs trade in the province. "I think Brexit and trade should be a bigger issue for GBP than it is," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Holding.

Additionally, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France was working on retaliatory measures in its post-Brexit fishing dispute with Britain. Against the euro, sterling edged 0.1% higher to 84.78 pence, not far from a two-month high touched this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021