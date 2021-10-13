M-cap of BSE-listed companies at fresh record high of over Rs 270.73 lakh cr

Left Menu

Helped by the ongoing rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has reached a fresh record high of Rs 2,70,73,296.03 crore on Wednesday.Rallying for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at its all-time closing high of 60,737.05. Best performers are auto, metal, and power sectors in expectation of high demand, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:24 IST
Rallying for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at its all-time closing high of 60,737.05. During the day, it rallied 552.32 points to its intra-day all-time high of 60,836.63.

In five trading days, the BSE benchmark index has gained 1,547.32 points.

Driven by the ongoing rally, investors' wealth has also jumped by Rs 8,52,748.98 crore in five days.

M&M was the biggest gainer in the 30-share BSE benchmark companies pack, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by ITC, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro.

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 1.56 per cent.

''The mood of the global market is muted by inflation fears & high bond yields ahead of the release of US inflation data. However, the Indian market is robust due to the festival season. Best performers are auto, metal, and power sectors in expectation of high demand,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

