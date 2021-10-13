Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio signs jersey sponsor deal with crypto exchange Binance

The crypto exchange giant will pay more than 30 million euros to put its brand on Lazio shirts in a three year partnership, the Serie A club said. Lazio jersey's sponsorship deal with Binance followed similar partnerships between other Serie A clubs and crypto asset firms, including Inter Milan's accord with Chiliz and Roma's agreement with Zytara Labs.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:51 IST
Lazio became the latest Serie A club to partner with a crypto asset firm on Wednesday when it struck a sponsorship deal to make Binance the club main jersey sponsor. The crypto exchange giant will pay more than 30 million euros to put its brand on Lazio shirts in a three year partnership, the Serie A club said.

Lazio jersey's sponsorship deal with Binance followed similar partnerships between other Serie A clubs and crypto asset firms, including Inter Milan's accord with Chiliz and Roma's agreement with Zytara Labs. It also marks the debut of Binance's own fan token platform, which enables supporters to buy digital coins of their side and participate in polls hosted by the club or receive rewards and promotions, the cryptocurrency exchange said in a statement on its website.

