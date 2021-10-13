Left Menu

Reliance Industries mcap goes past Rs 17 lakh cr mark

Earlier on September 3, the market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped to Rs 15 lakh crore.Shares of the countrys most valued firm by market capitalisation have gained 35.83 per cent so far this year.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries went past Rs 17 lakh crore mark at close on Wednesday. Shares of the market heavyweight gained 1.02 per cent to close at Rs 2,695.90 on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 1.90 per cent to Rs 2,719.50.

At the NSE, it gained 1 per cent to close at Rs 2,694.95.

Its market valuation rose to Rs 17,09,050.47 crore on the BSE.

On September 27, the market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited went past Rs 16 lakh crore mark at close of trade. Earlier on September 3, the market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped to Rs 15 lakh crore.

Shares of the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation have gained 35.83 per cent so far this year.

