India adds 6,530 MW solar, wind capacities during July 2020-June 2021: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 21:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India added a total of 6,530 mega watt (MW) of solar and wind capacities between July 2020 and June 2021, a report said on Wednesday.

At 6,530 MW, the addition was a rise of 3 per cent compared to the year-ago period, the Bridge to India report said.

''Total utility scale solar and wind capacity addition in the 12-month period between July 2020-June 2021 was 6,530 MW, a nominal 3 per cent year-on-year increase,'' it said.

Gujarat added 2,256 MW capacity, the highest capacity during the said period, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh which added 1,438 MW and 822 MW, respectively.

Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, Bridge To India, said: ''India's renewable sector has shown remarkable resilience in the face of multiple challenges last year. But investor confidence is still downbeat because there is tremendous policy uncertainty all around and execution risks are rising. It would be great to see more proactive support from the government for the distributed renewable market, which is likely to be hit the hardest.'' Bridge to India is a leading consulting and knowledge services provider in the Indian cleantech market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

