City Police Commissioner gifts bicycle to constable after losing vehicle in accident
Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday gifted a new bicycle to a police head constable whose vehicle was damaged in an accident in which he suffered a fracture.
Jiwal visited the injured M Senthilkumar at his residence and enquired about his health, a police press release here said.
On Tuesday, Senthilkumar fractured his collar bone from a fall after his cycle was hit from the rear by a motorcycle.
Attached with the E-3 Teynampet Police Station in the city, Senthilkumar would do his patrolling with a bicycle.
Knowing this, Jiwal gifted the new bicycle to the injured policeman and wished him a speedy recovery, the release said.
