City Police Commissioner gifts bicycle to constable after losing vehicle in accident

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday gifted a new bicycle to a police head constable whose vehicle was damaged in an accident in which he suffered a fracture.

Jiwal visited the injured M Senthilkumar at his residence and enquired about his health, a police press release here said.

On Tuesday, Senthilkumar fractured his collar bone from a fall after his cycle was hit from the rear by a motorcycle.

Attached with the E-3 Teynampet Police Station in the city, Senthilkumar would do his patrolling with a bicycle.

Knowing this, Jiwal gifted the new bicycle to the injured policeman and wished him a speedy recovery, the release said.

