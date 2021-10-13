City Police Commissioner gifts bicycle to constable after losing vehicle in accident

Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday gifted a new bicycle to a police head constable whose vehicle was damaged in an accident in which he suffered a fracture.

Jiwal visited the injured M Senthilkumar at his residence and enquired about his health, a police press release here said.

On Tuesday, Senthilkumar fractured his collar bone from a fall after his cycle was hit from the rear by a motorcycle.

Attached with the E-3 Teynampet Police Station in the city, Senthilkumar would do his patrolling with a bicycle.

Knowing this, Jiwal gifted the new bicycle to the injured policeman and wished him a speedy recovery, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)