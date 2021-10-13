Left Menu

Northern Ireland's DUP says EU proposals a 'starting point' but 'fall short'

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:41 IST
Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party on Wednesday said the European Union's proposal of measures that could ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland from Britain are a starting point but fall far short of the fundamental change needed.

"We will take time to study the detail of the papers produced. However there is no escaping the reality that the Northern Ireland Protocol has harmed Northern Ireland, both in economic and constitutional terms," said party leader Jeffrey Donalson in a statement released by the DUP.

