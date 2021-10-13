Biz2Credit plans to invest $100 mn in India over next 5 years

Fintech firm Biz2Credit plans to invest USD 100 million in India over the next 5 years on research and development as well as expanding operations. The company is also planning to strengthen its technology team by adding over 150 new employees in 2021 across various positions, including entry, mid- and senior-level positions. ''We are delighted to see such massive growth in our business in India, this gives us the hope to further invest in Indian operations. Despite the uncertainties that two waves of the coronavirus pandemic unleashed, we have clocked a massive growth in the revenue with 15-plus new client wins and eyeing a greater leap in the next 10-12 months,'' Biz2Credit CEO and co-founder Rohit Arora said in a statement. Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit is backed by Nexus Venture Partners. In 2019, the online lending platform completed a Series B capital financing round of USD 52 million led by WestBridge Capital. ''The investment will be spent mainly in R&D, operations, and building the workforce. The company is bringing a lot of new employment opportunities for the young graduates in the country in both technical and service-based roles,'' Arora said.

Biz2Credit is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for leading banks and other financial institutions, investors and service providers in the US, India, Australia, and Canada. ''The Indian market holds immense potential for fintech companies like ours and it is extremely important for our next phase of growth. We at Biz2Credit support the government's mission of the Make in India programme by making huge investments in Indian talent and portraying India as a hub of R&D on the global front,'' Biz2Credit India global CTO and country head Vineet Tyagi said.

Last month, the company announced bonuses including BMW bikes, cash rewards and other perks for their employees for the appraisal year 2021-22 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to this, the company has also announced that top performers, about 20 per cent of total employees, will get up to 40 times of their performance linked incentive, the statement said.

