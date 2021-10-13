New scheme to settle VAT related pending assessment cases soon: Manpreet Badal

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Wednesday said the state government will unveil a new scheme to settle all VAT related assessment cases pending for the last few years.

Speaking to industry leaders of various associations of Ludhiana here, Badal accompanied by Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Industries and Commerce Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said the scheme would be effectively rolled out to settle all pending assessments cases to benefit around 50,000 assesses. The minister said the Punjab government is committed to making tax collections without human intervention. Badal said a faceless system would also be rolled out to assess taxes to ensure industrialists do not face any kind of harassment in government offices. He said that there would not be an interface between industrialists and department's officials and would eliminate harassment complaints of the industrialists from mobile wings.

He said both these major initiatives would be dedicated to the people before Diwali as his departments are already working in this direction.

Badal said he will be touring all major industrial towns in the next 10 days and all issues of the industrialists regarding value added tax, goods and services tax and electricity, infrastructural development, enhancements, mix land use cases and others would be resolved at the earliest.

He also said the state government has taken up the issue of coal shortage with the union government and hoped the situation would be normal in next few days. Industries and Commerce Minister Kotli announced to set up a new Focal Point in Khanna soon and said a road map is already being prepared in this regard. PTI COR CHS VSD MKJ MKJ

