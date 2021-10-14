Left Menu

Westlife Development to invest around Rs 1,000 cr, to launch 200 McDonald’s outlets in next 5 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 00:08 IST
Westlife Development to invest around Rs 1,000 cr, to launch 200 McDonald’s outlets in next 5 years
  • Country:
  • India

Westlife Development, the owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in the west and south of India, on Wednesday said it is planning to invest around Rs 800-1,000 crore in the business over the next 3-4 years.

The company will add around 200 additional restaurants in its network and revamp existing stores with enhanced digital capabilities such as self-ordering kiosks and table services.

It will strengthen its leadership position in the burger, chicken and beverage segments further and aid the growth of the organised eating out market, Westlife Development said in a statement.

The American fast-food brand has completed 25 years of operations in the country this year.

“To mark its 25th year in India and to further strengthen its leadership in the burger category…the company is looking to invest Rs 800-1000 crore across the business over the next 3-4 years,” the Westlife Development statement said, quoting its Vice-Chairman Mr Amit Jatia.

While unveiling its growth plans for the next few years, he said this investment will go towards increasing the footprint, menu innovations, strengthening the company’s supply chain, increasing its omnichannel presence and elevating consumer experience.

“All these initiatives are expected to create 6000-8000 direct and indirect jobs in the industry,” Jatia added.

As of June 30, 2021, Westlife Development, through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL) operates 305 McDonald’s restaurants across 42 cities in the West and South region.

According to him, the next phase of growth for Westlife Development will see the company adopt more cutting-edge technology and data analytical tools as it endeavours to provide a personalised, feature-rich experience to consumers.

“The company is also committed to integrating more ESG practices into its business model to enhance the overall competitiveness of the domestic QSR industry,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021