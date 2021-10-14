Left Menu

Maha: Recovery agent of pvt financial firm booked for duping 37 customers of nearly Rs 9 lakh

Nagpur police have registered a case against a recovery agent of a private financial services company for allegedly duping its 37 customers of Rs 8.70 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.The accused was identified as Maninder Singh Sukhdev Singh Multani, a resident of Nagpur and a native of Haryana.Multani worked as a recovery agent of the company. He had collected cash from the customers but it was not credited into the company's account. He had issued bogus receipts to the customers, the official said. The fraud took place from July 2020 to January 2021, following which the accused left the city, he said.

Nagpur police have registered a case against a recovery agent of a private financial services company for allegedly duping its 37 customers of Rs 8.70 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Maninder Singh Sukhdev Singh Multani, a resident of Nagpur and a native of Haryana.

''Multani worked as a recovery agent of the company. He had collected cash from the customers but it was not credited into the company's account. He had issued bogus receipts to the customers,'' the official said. The fraud took place from July 2020 to January 2021, following which the accused left the city, he said.

An offence under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) has been registered against him at Ganeshpeth police station.

