PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Andrew Andrea, the new chief executive officer of pub group Marston's PLC, has called for an easing of visa restrictions for service staff amid severe labour shortage in the sector. - Two British energy suppliers, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy, are the latest in a chain of UK suppliers going bust since August.

- Reform UK business rates or risk more shop closures, say trade https://on.ft.com/3BFd4BJ - UK gas shipping company to stop delivering to retail suppliers https://on.ft.com/3BANEF8

- Pub group Marston's calls for looser visa restrictions for staff https://on.ft.com/3mOtqBH - Two more UK energy suppliers go under due to record wholesale gas prices https://on.ft.com/3FIGAc0

Overview - More than 40 British trade associations, which represent 9 million employees, have issued a joint statement calling on UK ministers to reduce the burden of business rates or risk facing more store closures.

- CNG Group, a British gas supplier backed by Glencore PLC , told its customers on Wednesday that it would stop services under its wholesale business. - Andrew Andrea, the new chief executive officer of pub group Marston's PLC, has called for an easing of visa restrictions for service staff amid severe labour shortage in the sector.

- Two British energy suppliers, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy, are the latest in a chain of UK suppliers going bust since August. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

