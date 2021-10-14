PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview - More than 40 British trade associations, which represent 9 million employees, have issued a joint statement calling on UK ministers to reduce the burden of business rates or risk facing more store closures.

- CNG Group, a British gas supplier backed by Glencore PLC , told its customers on Wednesday that it would stop services under its wholesale business. - Andrew Andrea, the new chief executive officer of pub group Marston's PLC, has called for an easing of visa restrictions for service staff amid severe labour shortage in the sector.

- Two British energy suppliers, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy, are the latest in a chain of UK suppliers going bust since August. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

