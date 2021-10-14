PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 14
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Andrew Andrea, the new chief executive officer of pub group Marston's PLC, has called for an easing of visa restrictions for service staff amid severe labour shortage in the sector. - Two British energy suppliers, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy, are the latest in a chain of UK suppliers going bust since August.
- Reform UK business rates or risk more shop closures, say trade https://on.ft.com/3BFd4BJ - UK gas shipping company to stop delivering to retail suppliers https://on.ft.com/3BANEF8
- Pub group Marston's calls for looser visa restrictions for staff https://on.ft.com/3mOtqBH - Two more UK energy suppliers go under due to record wholesale gas prices https://on.ft.com/3FIGAc0
