Left Menu

Maha: Heavy traffic jam on road connecting to Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after oil tanker accident

No one was injured, Kadam said, adding that efforts were on to restore smooth traffic movement on the roads.PTI CORGK GK

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 09:09 IST
Maha: Heavy traffic jam on road connecting to Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after oil tanker accident
  • Country:
  • India

An oil tanker rammed into a road divider here in Maharashtra on Thursday, resulting in a massive traffic at a junction of the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and other key roads on the outskirts of Thane city, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The tanker, which was on way to Shilphata in Thane from Gujarat, met with the accident on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road around 1.30 am, following which furnace oil from the vehicle leaked on either side of the road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. This caused heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the Ghodbunder Road and at the key junction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here, an official from Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate control room said.

''Commuters faced a tough time because of the terrible traffic jam on the key roads,'' the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen, police and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot where they sprayed water and put sand to clear the oil, Kadam said. But, the vehicular movement was still badly affected, officials said. ''No one was injured,'' Kadam said, adding that efforts were on to restore smooth traffic movement on the roads.

PTI CORGK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021