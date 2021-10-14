Left Menu

European stocks rise as tech rally rolls on

European stocks extended gains on Thursday, boosted by technology and mining stocks, on expectations of a strong earnings season even as investors fretted over higher inflation crimping an economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0710 GMT, with miners jumping 2.1% and tech stocks up 1.4%.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:56 IST
European stocks rise as tech rally rolls on
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks extended gains on Thursday, boosted by technology and mining stocks, on expectations of a strong earnings season even as investors fretted over higher inflation crimping an economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0710 GMT, with miners jumping 2.1% and tech stocks up 1.4%. European semiconductor companies including ASML, AMS, and BE Semiconductor were among the top gainers after Taiwan chip giant TSMC posted a 13.8% jump in third-quarter profit on the back of booming demand for semiconductors.

A debate over the transitory nature of inflation continued as China's factory-gate inflation rose in September to a record high on soaring commodity prices. Investors are awaiting U.S. producer prices data later in the day. The reading is also expected to show a surge in prices. French advertising group Publicis gained 2.9% after it raised its outlook for 2021 as a global shift towards digital media and e-commerce helped its third-quarter organic growth exceed market expectations. British rival WPP rose 0.6%.

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom fell 7.0% after it warned that supply chain problems in the auto sector could last until the first half of next year.

