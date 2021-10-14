Left Menu

FTSE 100 rises on mining, oil boost; Tesco drops in ex-dividend trading

Markets await appearances from Bank of England policymakers on Thursday and expect the central bank to start raising its interest rate from a record-low 0.1% before the end of the year. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.6%, with recruiter Hays Plc among the top gainers.

London's FTSE 100 rose to a two-month high on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight oil and mining stocks, while retailer Tesco was the top drag as its shares traded ex-dividend. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7% to 7,187.6 by 0710 GMT, with miners Rio Tinto and Glencore among the top performers.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 1.3% and 1.4% respectively, while miners advanced 2.4% on upbeat commodity prices. Markets await appearances from Bank of England policymakers on Thursday and expect the central bank to start raising its interest rate from a record-low 0.1% before the end of the year.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.6%, with recruiter Hays Plc among the top gainers. The stock was up 3.5% after the company reported a jump in its quarterly net fees. Dunelm Group plc gained 3.8% after it reported a strong rise in sales despite an uncertain outlook for the coming year.

Ashmore Group dropped 2% after its assets under management fell by $3.1 billion during the third quarter of 2021 on emerging market woes and institutional outflows.

