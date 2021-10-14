Left Menu

China stocks end lower on factory gate inflation worries

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.2% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.174%. ** China's September factory gate inflation rose to a record on soaring commodity prices, but weak demand capped consumer inflation, forcing policymakers to walk a tight rope between supporting the economy and further stoking producer prices.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 12:58 IST
China stocks end lower on factory gate inflation worries
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks ended lower on Thursday as record-high factory-gate inflation data amid weak demand in September stoked worries over the trajectory of monetary policy support. ** The Shanghai Composite index closed 0.1% lower at 3,558.28 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.54% to 4,913.61 points.

** The financial sector sub-index ended lower by 0.97%, the consumer staples sector fell 0.85%, the real estate index dropped 3.88% and the healthcare sub-index lost 2.27%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.2% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.174%.

** China's September factory-gate inflation rose to a record on soaring commodity prices, but weak demand capped consumer inflation, forcing policymakers to walk a tight rope between supporting the economy and further stoking producer prices. ** "We believe any growth-supporting policy measures will be targeted and specific, given that the inflationary pressures will be limited among producers and manufacturers," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

** "Any stimulus on the demand side will amplify supply-side constraints and impact downstream sectors, which will face rising costs," Xing said, expecting the central bank to keep the benchmark interest rates on hold. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 2.5% and the CSI300 has fallen 5.7%.

** About 29.50 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 58.5% of the market's 30-day moving average of 50.46 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 32.51 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021