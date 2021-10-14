Skyland Group aims to create 300 Solopreneurs by January 2022

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the back of an increased popularity of the Quick Service Restaurant industry in India, Skyland Group, a new-age business conglomerate, has plans to expand in a big way. The group that provides chef-curated, pocket-friendly food through QSR model, aims to associate with 300 new partners and turn them into Solo entrepreneurs or Solopreneurs by January 2022.

Known for its 100+ Kathi Nation, La Trio Pizza, and Shawarma Hut outlets pan India, the brand aims to not just provide access to great tasting food but also create work opportunities across the country. For the food major, Skyland, which had started its operations in 2017, this will be a great step to tap the untapped potential in the Indian hinterlands. The company also hopes to close 2021 on a positive note by re-employing people who lost their jobs after the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. The brand aims to grow by riding the QSR wave while it's at its peak as well as by empowering people in need of good work opportunities in the process.

"It can't be a better time than this to expand and invest in the QSR industry. While the pandemic had hit the restaurant industry hard, it's a great feeling to see QSR chains reviving and clocking the highest growth in the F&B space. We already have 135 partners associated with us and looking at Skyland's penetration in tier 2 and 3 markets, we aim to partner with other 165 entrepreneurs, and proudly create 300+ Solopreneurs by January 2022. We definitely indulge in regular auditing to keep the essence of the brand intact and maintain the required hygiene but apart from that, we believe in minimal interference as once our partners associate with us, they become the sole entrepreneurs of the brand," says Chitra Sharma, Business Head, Skyland Group. The unemployment rate across urban and rural India had impacted many sectors and F&B was one of them. The brand saw an opportunity for the post-COVID phase that meets both the business as well as the human aspect of the brand. To give a humble beginning to people seeking an opportunity to own a franchisee, Skyland Group had nominal charges to own their QSR outlets and become sole proprietors.

"It gives me immense happiness that we don't just have a brand motto, 'Earn with Pride', but we actually live up to it. With our brand Shawarma Hut, we are making sure that we give opportunities to people to own a venture of their own at a Zero Franchise cost and provide livelihood to atleast 1000 individuals and atleast 4000 including their family members. With the 'Zero Franchise' fee concept we wish to give individual opportunities of a respectable livelihood especially during these difficult times. This is our way of giving back to the society," shares Saurabh Raj, Founder, Skyland Group. Skyland Group is a new-age business conglomerate established in 2017, under the creative leadership of Founder, Saurabh Raj. The brand comes with a vision to provide chef-curated scrumptious, pocket-friendly specialty food with quick service. Skyland Group is F&B-centric and has business interests spread across management consultancy and risk mitigation.

With a pan-India footprint, its corporate office is located in Noida and the regional workspace coming up in Hyderabad, the company has already proven its mettle in the market and is growing. Skyland, with its 100+ Kathi Nation, La Trio Pizza, and Shawarma Hut outlets pan India, is one of the fastest-growing chains in the booming Quick Service Restaurant market. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

