Afghan foreign minister to hold talks in Turkey

A Taliban delegation led by Afghanistan's foreign minister will hold talks in Turkey on Thursday with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a spokesman for Afghanistan's foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:12 IST
A Taliban delegation led by Afghanistan's foreign minister will hold talks in Turkey on Thursday with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a spokesman for Afghanistan's foreign ministry said. NATO member Turkey maintained its embassy in Afghanistan after Western countries withdrew following the Taliban takeover, and has urged those countries to step up engagement. At the same time it said it will only work fully with the Taliban if they form a more inclusive administration.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter that acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other ministers would hold talks in Ankara on aid, migration, air transport and trade. Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed the planned talks with Cavusoglu, but did not provide further information.

Turkey has been working with Qatar to help operate Kabul airport and re-open it to international travel. On Monday, Muttaqi appealed to the world for good relations, but avoided making firm commitments on some humanitarian issues, key concerns for the international community.

The visit comes a day after Cavusoglu told reporters that he and ministers from other countries plan to visit Kabul for talks with the Taliban.

