Left Menu

APM Terminals Pipavav loads 100th LPG rake within 10 months of ops

APM Terminals Pipavav said on Thursday it has loaded its 100th LPG rake within 10 months of operations through LPG rake handling facility set up jointly with Aegis Logistics Ltd. The port has provided a dedicated DFC-compliant rail line for safer and faster evacuation of LPG since the operationalisation of the rake handling capacity became in January this year, thereby reducing dependency on road movement, the private port operator said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:28 IST
APM Terminals Pipavav loads 100th LPG rake within 10 months of ops
  • Country:
  • India

APM Terminals Pipavav said on Thursday it has loaded its 100th LPG rake within 10 months of operations through LPG rake handling facility set up jointly with Aegis Logistics Ltd. The port has provided a dedicated DFC-compliant rail line for safer and faster evacuation of LPG since the operationalisation of the rake handling capacity became in January this year, thereby reducing dependency on road movement, the private port operator said in a release. APM Terminals Pipavav is one of the few ports in the country that has LPG rail siding within the port that can accommodate placement of full rake that carries approximately 1,200 MT of LPG cargo which is equivalent to 66 gas tankers on road, it said. “Evacuating the 100th LPG rake in such a short span of time is testimony of our operational excellence. The technology advancement enables automatic rake handling reducing manual intervention thereby improving cargo turnaround time,” said Jakob Friis Sorenson, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav. With robust LPG demand envisaged, the port believes that faster evacuation of LPG through rail route would provide a quick and an environment-friendly alternative for the companies importing LPG, he said. Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited are the major importers of LPG. A gateway port for containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), liquid and dry bulk cargo, the port caters to the northwest region of the country from Gujarat. It is connected to north and west of the hinterlands via rail and road network.

The port is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network and its current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 250,000 passenger cars, 2-million metric tons of liquid bulk and 4-million metric tonnes of dry bulk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021