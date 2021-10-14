Left Menu

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:37 IST
Zinc prices rose by Rs 10.50 to Rs 292.85 per kg in futures trade on Thursday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 10.50, or 3.72 per cent, to Rs 292.85 per kg with a business turnover of 2,052 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

