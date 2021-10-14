Reliance tops India Inc in World's Best Employer rankings 2021

Reliance Industries Ltd, the country's largest company by revenues, profits, and market value, has topped Indian corporates in the World's Best Employers rankings 2021 published by Forbes.

Reliance was placed at 52 in the overall ranking of 750 global corporates likes Phillips, Sanofi, Pfizer, and Intel.

Other Indian names in the top 100 rankings were ICICI Bank at 65, HDFC Bank at 77, and HCL Technologies at 90, according to the Forbes ranking.

State Bank of India (SBI) was placed at 119 and Larsen & Toubro at 127.

Infosys was ranked at 588 and Tata Group at 746. Life Insurance Corp (LIC) was placed at 504.

The rankings are based on a large-scale survey where employees rated their employers on numerous points.

The global ranking was topped by South Korean giant Samsung Electronics, followed by US giants IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Dell Technologies. China's Huawei was placed as the 8th best employer in the world.

Forbes said it partnered with market research company Statista to compile the ranking by surveying 1,50,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for multinational companies and institutions.

''Survey participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. They were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out positively or negatively. The list is composed of 750 companies that received the highest scores,'' it said.

Participants were asked to rate the companies on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.

''The 750 companies that received the highest total scores made the final list,'' Forbes said.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance added nearly 75,000 new jobs during the pandemic year of 2020-21.

Forbes said all the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions.

Other Indian firms on the list included Bajaj at 215, Axis Bank at 254, Indian Bank at 314, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) at 404, Amara Raja Group at 405, Kotak Mahindra Bank at 418, and Bank of India at 451.

ITC was placed at 453, while Cipla was on 460 and Bank of Baroda at 496.

