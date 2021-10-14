54 trainees complete 100-hour training at Indian Railways' production unit under RKVY scheme

A total of 54 trainees have completed their 100-hour training in various technical trades, including electricians, fitters and machinists, at the Indian Railways' production unit in Varanasi under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY) scheme. In a statement, the Railways said on Thursday that Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), one of its divisions that is the nodal agency for the implementation of the RKVY scheme, distributed self-employment toolkits and certificates to the trainees on Wednesday.

''This marks the culmination of the 100-hour training programme organised by BLW for training of the first batch, in technical trades viz. electrician, fitter, machinist, and welder, under the RKVY,'' it noted. The trainees have expressed satisfaction as they found the training to be useful, complementing their existing knowledge and in enhancing their self-confidence, it mentioned.

The RKVY programme was launched on September 17 this year by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. ''The RKVY programme empowers local youth by way of providing entry-level training in industry relevant skills through railway training institutes,'' the Railways mentioned.

