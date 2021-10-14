Left Menu

54 trainees complete 100-hour training at Indian Railways' production unit under RKVY scheme

A total of 54 trainees have completed their 100-hour training in various technical trades, including electricians, fitters and machinists, at the Indian Railways production unit in Varanasi under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana RKVY scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:59 IST
54 trainees complete 100-hour training at Indian Railways' production unit under RKVY scheme
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 54 trainees have completed their 100-hour training in various technical trades, including electricians, fitters and machinists, at the Indian Railways' production unit in Varanasi under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY) scheme. In a statement, the Railways said on Thursday that Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), one of its divisions that is the nodal agency for the implementation of the RKVY scheme, distributed self-employment toolkits and certificates to the trainees on Wednesday.

''This marks the culmination of the 100-hour training programme organised by BLW for training of the first batch, in technical trades viz. electrician, fitter, machinist, and welder, under the RKVY,'' it noted. The trainees have expressed satisfaction as they found the training to be useful, complementing their existing knowledge and in enhancing their self-confidence, it mentioned.

The RKVY programme was launched on September 17 this year by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. ''The RKVY programme empowers local youth by way of providing entry-level training in industry relevant skills through railway training institutes,'' the Railways mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021