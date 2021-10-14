IPM India wins Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) Strategy of the Year award in FMCG Category

NEW DELHI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Pvt. Ltd ('IPM India') has been conferred with Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) Strategy of the Year award at 3rd Edition of Demand Planning & Forecasting Summit & Awards 2020 conceptualized and curated by UBS Forums.

The Demand Planning & Forecasting Summit is a premier knowledge - exchange platform which brings all demand planners, supply chain, demand planning and forecasting, inventory & warehousing analyst, sourcing, procurement, operations and sales community together. The platform then enables all stakeholders to share ideas, information and solutions around the framework, innovation and trends with all key developments that will improve the demand planning and forecasting process. It is India's largest & most influencing summit dedicated to senior demand planners, forecasting, supply chain & S&OP professionals.

IPM India has been bestowed the award on the back of white paper submission exemplifying the meticulous S&OP process in practice and strategy to deliver business goals.

Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India said, ''We are honoured to have been bestowed with this prestigious award as it emphasises our commitment to bring innovation to the ecosystem and transform the way we operate. I would like to dedicate this special win to our Operations & Supply Chain team who work relentlessly to ensure seamless operations throughout the year. At IPM India, we strongly believe in an agile approach to work and deliver results in sync with the ever-evolving business scenario. This mindset has empowered us to continue moving in the right direction by embracing changes in a dynamic business landscape.'' Raghav Vaghela, Operations Customer Service Head, IPM India said, ''We are elated to have received the Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) Strategy of the Year award in the FMCG category at this prestigious summit organized by UBS Forums. This award is a testament that we have been aggressively driving the agenda of transforming & building a great Supply Chain. With the aspiration of being best in class, our focus has been on end-to-end synchronization of Supply Chain from suppliers to customers ensuring optimization of service, cost & inventory and we will continue our efforts in this direction. We are certain that the future of Supply Chain depends on the adoption of advanced digital technologies and organisations must reconfigure their strategies to be future-ready & up their operations game.'' About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660294/S_OP_Strategy_Award_IPM_India.jpg PWR PWR

