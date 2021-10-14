Left Menu

Wholesale inflation drops to 10.66 pc in September

The annual rate of inflation based on the monthly wholesale price index (WPI) has declined to 10.66 per cent in September from the previous month's 11.39 per cent, government data showed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:06 IST
Wholesale inflation drops to 10.66 pc in September
Wholesale inflation drops to 10.66 pc in September.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual rate of inflation based on the monthly wholesale price index (WPI) has declined to 10.66 per cent in September from the previous month's 11.39 per cent, government data showed on Thursday. However, WPI in the month of September on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis has escalated due to the rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, non-food articles, food products, crude petroleum and natural gas and chemicals and chemical products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

In September last year, the WPI inflation was 1.32 per cent. Fuel and power prices declined to 24.81 per cent in September 2021 compared with 26.09 per cent in August.

Meanwhile, manufactured product prices rose to 11.41 per cent compared with 11.39 per cent in the previous month. "The Food Index consisting of food articles from primary articles group and 'Food Product' from manufactured products group have increased from 159.6 in August 2021 to 159.8 in September 2021. The rate of inflation based on the WPI Food Index decreased from 3.43 per cent in August 2021 to 1.14 per cent in September 2021," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

In vegetables, the inflation was minus 32.45 per cent. Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 43.92 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021