Skoda takes worldwide responsibility for Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 global platform

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto on Thursday said it has taken the worldwide responsibility for Volkswagen group's global vehicle platform -- MQB-A0 -- used for entry-level models, having specially adapted it for the Indian market.

In June this year, Skoda Auto India had launched mid-sized SUV Kushaq based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is the company's first product designed and developed under the India 2.0 project, through which the VW group had in 2018 announced a target of garnering 5 percent of Indian passenger vehicles market by 2025 with group firm Skoda Auto taking the lead.

Similarly, last month Volkswagen also launched its SUV Taigun based on the same MQB A0 IN platform, which is an adaptation of the MQB-A0 platform.

In a statement, Skoda Auto said it ''is now responsible for developing the Volkswagen Group's existing MQB-A0 Global Platform. This will be used by the Group brands ŠKODA and Volkswagen to develop new entry-level models for regions with high growth potential including India, Russia, Africa as well as the ASEAN countries and Latin America.'' The company further said it is ''drawing on its high level of development expertise, ability to coordinate complex group projects and experience in entry-level segments to implement this project in individual regions''.

Commenting on the development, Skoda Auto Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schäfer said by assuming responsibility for the MQB-A0 Global Platform, the company is in charge of the worldwide development of a platform for the first time.

''I am convinced that we will be able to win over many new customers thanks to the MQB-A0 global platform and bolster the group's position in the entry-level segments,'' he added.

Schäfer said Skoda Auto is applying its development expertise, taking on even more responsibility within the Volkswagen group and at the same time strengthening its headquarters as an important European development center for the group.

The company further said its MQB-A0 global platform is used worldwide and forms the basis for new models with combustion engines in the entry-level segments.

''The focus is on India, Latin America, Russia, Africa, and the ASEAN countries where the entry-level segments are of major importance and at the same time offer further growth potential,'' it added.

The Czech car manufacturer already has responsibility within the Volkswagen Group for India, Russia, and North Africa.

The MQB-A0-IN platform will also be used for other Volkswagen and ŠKODA models in India, the company said adding, ''In the medium term, there are plans to offer the Kushaq in other emerging markets, as well. The second model is already in the starting blocks and will be unveiled later this year.'' Skoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development Johannes Neft said, ''Our development team has a deep understanding of the entry-level segments. We are now bringing this to bear with the development of the MQB-A0 Global Platform.'' Based on this platform, he said, ''New models will be created that are precisely tailored to the diverse customer needs in the various regions.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)