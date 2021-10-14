Left Menu

Kia India drives in Sonet anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:09 IST
Kia India drives in Sonet anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said it has launched the first anniversary edition of its compact SUV Sonet, priced between Rs 10.79-11.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Sonet 1st anniversary edition is available in four powertrain options, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

The petrol trims are priced at Rs 10.79 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged at Rs 11.09 lakh and Rs 11.89 lakh.

''The Sonet has been one of our breakthrough products that have contributed to Kia's success in India. With sales of more than one lakh units in less than a year, the Sonet has already established itself as one of India's highest-selling compact SUVs.

''To celebrate this adoration, we are excited to launch the anniversary edition of the Sonet,'' Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

Carved out of sheer design excellence, the anniversary edition Sonet is based on the concept of Aurochs and boasts a muscular look offering a bolder and premium driving experience to customers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021