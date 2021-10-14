Left Menu

IOL Chemicals & Pharma gets nod from Korea for 2 API products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:10 IST
IOL Chemicals & Pharma gets nod from Korea for 2 API products
Drug firm IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received nod from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products -- Ibuprofen and Fenofibrate.

The approval by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety re-establishes the company's efforts to keep the highest quality standards and to increase presence in the regulated markets, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

This will strengthen the company's presence in the South Korean market, it added.

Ibuprofen is used to treat a range of aches and pains, including back pain, period pain and toothache. Fenofibrate is used to treat the symptoms of high cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 607.55 apiece on BSE, up 1.37 per cent over previous close.

