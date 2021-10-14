GTPL Hathway's Consolidated H1 FY22 Revenue at ₹ 12,159 million, up by 12% YoY

- H1 FY22 Broadband Revenue at ₹ 1,924 million, up by 61% YoY; added 1,00,000 Net Subscribers \- H1 FY22 EBITDA at ₹ 2,828 million, up by 6% YoY AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, today announced the financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2021, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Key Highlights: • Consolidated Q2 FY22 revenue (incl. EPC) at ₹ 6,052 million; up 4% y-o-y; Consolidated H1 FY22 revenue (incl. EPC) at ₹ 12,159 million; up 12% y-o-y • Q2 FY22 ISP Revenue at ₹ 1,006 million; up by 50% y-o-y; H1 FY22 at ₹ 1,924 million; up by 61% y-o-y • Q2 FY22 EBITDA (incl. EPC) ₹ 1,448 million; up 4% y-o-y; Q2 FY22 EBITDA (ex-EPC) ₹ 1,443 million; up 8% y-o-y; Q2 FY22 PAT at ₹ 433 million • H1 FY22 EBITDA (incl. EPC) ₹ 2,828 million; up 6% y-o-y; H1 FY22 EBITDA (ex-EPC) ₹ 2,805 million; up 8% y-o-y; H1 FY22 PAT at ₹ 908 million; up 5% y-o-y • As on H1 FY22, Paying Subscribers stood at 7.35 million • Added 1,00,000 net broadband subscribers in H1 FY22 Commenting on the performance, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said, ''GTPL Hathway continues to deliver on key KPIs during H1 FY22. The highlight of H1 FY22 performance was robust subscriber additions & subscription revenues for Broadband business, coupled with strong Balance Sheet and return ratios. The Company added 1,00,000 net broadband subscribers in H1 FY22. The Balance Sheet remains strong owing to 'Net Debt Free' status leading to impressive ROCE and ROE of 33% and 20%, respectively as on 30th September, 2021. With the economy getting back to normalcy led by aggressive vaccination drive, the Company is geared to strengthen its presence in the existing & new markets.'' H1 FY22 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue stood at ₹ 12,159 million; up 12% y-o-y • Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 11,835 million; up 20% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 5,356 million • Broadband revenue at ₹ 1,924 million, up 61% y-o-y • EBITDA at ₹ 2,828 million; up 6% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 2,805 million; up 8% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 23.7% • Finance cost down 62% y-o-y • Profit after tax at ₹ 908 million; up 5% y-o-y • H1 FY22 EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PBT at ₹ 324 million, ₹ 22 million and ₹ 22 million respectively Q2 FY22 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue stood at ₹ 6,052 million; up 4% y-o-y • Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 5,992 million; up 18% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 2,715 million • Broadband revenue at ₹ 1,006 million, up 50% y-o-y • EBITDA at ₹ 1,448 million; up 4% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 1,443 million; up 8% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 24.1% • Profit after tax at ₹ 433 million • Q2 FY22 EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PBT at ₹ 61 million, ₹ 4 million and ₹ 4 million respectively H1 FY22 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue at ₹ 7,821 million; up 2% y-o-y • Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 7,497 million, up 12% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 3,723 million • EBITDA at ₹ 1,595 million; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 1,572 million; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 21.0% • Profit after tax stood at ₹ 637 million Q2 FY22 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS) • Revenue at ₹ 3,818 million • Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 3,757 million, up 11% y-o-y • CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 1,887 million • EBITDA at ₹ 798 million; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 794 million; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 21.1% • Profit after tax stood at ₹ 332 million Business Performance Highlights CATV • Paying subscribers as on September 30, 2021 stood at 7.35 million • GTPL continues to widen its footprint in its existing markets and penetrating into new markets through both organic and inorganic route.

Broadband • During H1 FY22, the company added 3,30,000 Home-Pass. Home-Pass as on September 30, 2021 stood at 4.20 million • Added 1,00,000 net broadband subscribers during H1 FY22. Total subscribers as on September 30, 2021 were 7,35,000 of which 2,75,000 are FTTX subscribers • The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q2 FY22 stood at ₹ 440; up 2% y-o-y • GTPL is in a sweet spot for converting its strong existing CATV subscriber base of 10+ million • households into its Broadband subscribers directly or through operators • Deployed the latest GPON technology for providing high speed and high-volume Broadband services in Gujarat. GTPL plans penetrate to other regions by upgrading to FTTX Solutions About GTPL Hathway Limited GTPL Hathway Limited is the 2nd largest MSO in India providing Digital Cable TV and the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. We are number 1 Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & number 2 Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. Our digital cable television services reached 1,000 plus towns across India, in states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu. As on September 30, 2021, we have approximately 7.35 million Paying Cable TV Subscribers and 7,35,000 Broadband Subscribers with a Broadband home pass of about 4.20 million.

