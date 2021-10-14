JCB India Launches Its Access Range of Machines

Introduces four Electric Scissor Lifts Ballabgarh, Haryana, India: India’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction Equipment, JCB India Ltd. today launched its Access range of equipment. This new range consists of four Electric Scissor models S1930E, S2632E, S3246E, and S4046E, and come with working heights of 7.71m, 9.92m, 11.7m, and 13.9m.

These four models are a part of the full range of machines including Articulated and Telescopic boom machines and will be manufactured at JCB India’s state-of-the-art facility at Jaipur. With the launch of these Electric Scissors, JCB is entering into a new era of environment-friendly products and technologies.

Speaking at the occasion, JCB India CEO and Managing Director, Deepak Shetty said, “The India growth story remains strong for us. With Economic activity expected to rise in the coming years, applications in Construction, Rental, and other Industries are all set to grow. There is a significant opportunity for ‘Made in India’ Access machines in the market. With this new product category, we will address a critical requirement of having a safer option to work at heights. Our Scissor Lifts have distinct advantages due to their several sensors and control systems like tilt sensing, load sensing, pothole protection and intuitive control system which make them inherently safe.” Self-propelled Electric Scissors provide much safer access to personnel and equipment required to carry out tasks at Heights. These lifts can handle any application that would normally require a ladder, a tower or scaffolding. Scissor lifts enable operators to complete the same job faster, and more securely, without the set-up time of other equipment. The machines enhance site safety by reducing the likelihood of workplace injuries and equipment damage by giving workmen across industries the confidence to work at great heights.

He further said, “JCB also remains committed to developing a local supply chain for all its product categories that it builds in India. Even for the Access range of machines, there is a high domestic content thereby creating local supply chains. Products are built to One Global Quality. JCB India is the Global Manufacturing Hub for our Access range, and these ‘Made in India’ machines are currently being exported worldwide, including to some of the most developed markets like the US, the UK, France, and Germany. Our customers now have the choice to buy new machines that are Engineered and Manufactured in India with full product support rather than buy used machines from overseas markets.” On-screen diagnostics, independent circuit protection, hydraulic and electrical accessibility improve the serviceability and reliability of these machines. The machines are designed around ease of transportation and features like ramp climbing up to 25% gradeability, easy tie-down points, good ground clearance, and towing options make transportation simpler. JCB’s Access range of machines is built around strength and durability. They are more stable, rigid when at height with full pivot bosses. Machines also have better component protection like a Wheel Motor Protection plate.

Every model has been certified to EN280 for CE conformance, ensuring the highest product quality standards.

The company has a 24x7 customer support centre for these products and caters to the market-specific demands and cover 12 languages. JCB also has a wide dealer support network with trained engineers in India. It also has five Parts Warehouses for the support of these machines.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Mr. Deepak Shetty, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at JCB India Ltd.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)