KelpHR Posh Awards 2021 for India's Top 25 Safest Workplaces Invites Applications

Companies can register for India’s first such award event; Deadline for submissions is October 28, 2021; Winners are to be felicitated on Dec 9 at a virtual ceremony Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India KelpHR, a pioneering organisation formed in 2013 with a vision to build workplaces that are safe, happy, and inclusive through best-in-class HR practices, has announced the second edition of its (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) PoSH Awards® 2021. The awards, to be held virtually in Mumbai on December 9, 2021, will recognize and award India’s top 25 safest workplaces, all handpicked by a diverse jury comprising lawyers, activists, social entrepreneurs, HR experts, and government officials. The eventual aim of the initiative is to help create 10,000 workplaces and 10 million inclusive employees by 2030.

Corporates-small, medium and large-can register for India’s first such event that rewards best practices of safety and inclusion at the workplace, until October 28, 2021. Once applicants have filled in the registration form available at www.kelphrposhawards.com and paid the nomination fee of INR 4999/- (+ GST), they will receive an email confirmation within 48 hours.

This year’s top 25 Safest workplaces will be awarded after a two-level detailed evaluation that supports both transparency and objectivity, using a sophisticated digital infrastructure. The judging premise is built on PoSH legal compliance, best practices, active interest in the cause of workplace safety, and broader indices that reflect the culture of the organization.

“KelpHR was launched almost a decade back with a vision to create a healthy and conducive environment at the workplace where employees felt safe and happy. As more corporates become aware of their responsibilities towards the safety and well-being of their employees and work towards becoming PoSH compliant, through our work and platforms like these awards, we hope to reach our goal of helping to create 10,000 workplaces and 10 million inclusive employees by 2030. After the phenomenal response we received for our first edition last year, we are back with a better and more inclusive awards event this year and we invite corporates across the board to register for this pioneering event. It takes a culture to build safe workplaces – from the bottom up, from the top down, and all around, and we hope to work together to make this world a better place for professionals,” said Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO & Co-Founder, KelpHR.

The winners will be judged on various parameters including PoSH compliance (annual report published, formation of Internal Committee); Case handling (number of cases handled/reported, etc.); Training and Sensitization (of employee/manager/Internal committee awareness sessions conducted each year); Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (initiatives/ hiring/gender diversity, etc.); Internal committee (constitution/inception, etc.); and Workplace Safety for employees within and outside the office, consultants, contractors, and visitors, etc. Among members of the eminent jury are: MabiTaipodiaJini, Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women; Rituparna Chatterjee, Deputy Asia Editor, The Independent; Indira Rangarajan, Digital Content Head, Mirchi; Gauri Das, TEDx Speaker & Meghana Shrinivas, CEO, TrustIn; an award-winning startup that empowers companies to build safer cultures through a secure, sensitive SaaS system for PoSH implementation.

The KelpHRPoSH Awards were instituted in 2020 to recognize and honour organisations that work relentlessly towards creating happy and safe workplaces. The KelpHRPoSH Awards® 2021 awards ceremony will be broadcast live through a streaming link, which will be made available through KelpHR’s social media links.

About KelpHR KelpHR was incorporated in 2013 with the vision to build workplaces that are safe, happy, and inclusive. With the core belief that happy employees make productive teams, team KelpHR set out on a mission to enable organisations to set new benchmarks not only in terms of best HR practices but also in terms of overall organizational performance.

KelpHR is a pioneer in simplifying the legal complexities in the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace (PoSH) and along the way, aims to demystify the less understood subject of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (D, E&I).

By 2019, KelpHR had become synonymous with safe and happy workplaces; so, it was only natural that customers reached out to discuss the emotional/mental well-being of their employees. Responding to the needs of Clients and Society, KelpHR branched out into designing effective Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) to ensure the mental well-being of employees.

