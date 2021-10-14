Left Menu

Dixon Technologies to invest Rs 200 cr under telecom PLI; plans to acquire Bharti's plant

Electronics manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies plans to acquire a Ludhiana-based manufacturing unit of Bharti Group to start making telecom gears under the production-linked incentive scheme announced for the sector, a top company official has said.The company plans to invest Rs 200 crore under the PLI scheme for the sector, and this investment includes acquisition cost of Bharti Group manufacturing unit.Dixon has got a PLI licence for the telecom sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:32 IST
Dixon Technologies to invest Rs 200 cr under telecom PLI; plans to acquire Bharti's plant
  • Country:
  • India

Electronics manufacturing services firm Dixon Technologies plans to acquire a Ludhiana-based manufacturing unit of Bharti Group to start making telecom gears under the production-linked incentive scheme announced for the sector, a top company official has said.

The company plans to invest Rs 200 crore under the PLI scheme for the sector, and this investment includes acquisition cost of Bharti Group manufacturing unit.

''Dixon has got a PLI licence for the telecom sector. We are proposing to do a joint venture with the Bharti Group. The first manufacturing plant that we will be acquiring will be Bharti's plant in Ludhiana which used to manufacture telephones,'' Dixon Technologies executive chairman Sunil Vachani said. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has shortlisted 31 companies including Dixon Technologies under the production-linked incentive scheme, entailing investment of Rs 3,345 crore over a period of 4 years. Nokia India, HFCL, Tejas Networks, Flextronics, Foxconn, Coral Telecom, VVDN Technologies, Frog Cellsat, Syrma, Resolute, GX India, etc are among those who have been selected for the PLI scheme.

The DoT notified the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products on February 24, 2021, with a financial outlay of Rs 12,195 crore, over five years.

The scheme for telecom gear manufacturing in India, which is expected to encourage production of equipment worth Rs 2.44 lakh crore and create direct and indirect employment for about 42,000 people.

The investor can earn incentive for incremental sales up to 20 times the committed investment, enabling them to reach global scales and utilise their unused capacity and ramp up production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021