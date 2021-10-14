Exports rise by 22.63 pc to USD 33.79 bn in Sept

India's merchandise exports rose by 22.63 per cent year-on-year to USD 33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products, according to official data released on Thursday.

Merchandise imports stood at USD 56.39 billion in September, an increase of 84.77 per cent compared to the year-ago period. The trade deficit in September widened to USD 22.59 billion as against USD 2.96 billion in the same month last year, the data showed.

