Exports rise by 22.63 pc to USD 33.79 bn in Sept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 18:04 IST
Exports rise by 22.63 pc to USD 33.79 bn in Sept
India's merchandise exports rose by 22.63 per cent year-on-year to USD 33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors like engineering goods and petroleum products, according to official data released on Thursday.

Merchandise imports stood at USD 56.39 billion in September, an increase of 84.77 per cent compared to the year-ago period. The trade deficit in September widened to USD 22.59 billion as against USD 2.96 billion in the same month last year, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

