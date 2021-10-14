Meesho Records 750% Growth in users during Maha Indian Shopping League

● The 5-day festive sale event cut deeper into India's underserved markets with ~60% orders coming from tier 4+ regions ● Sellers saved over INR 136 million through Meesho's 0% commission model Bangalore, October 14, 2021: Meesho, India's fastest growing internet commerce platform, recorded 750% growth in users over last year during its flagship festive sale event - Maha Indian Shopping League. Nearly 60% of the total demand was driven by Tier 4+ markets, including remote locations like Khawzhwal and Sopore. "Fuelling our efforts to digitize Bharat, Maha Indian Shopping League served as an entry point for millions of users to shop online with Meesho. Our focus on providing quality products at the lowest price for customers coupled with ease of doing business for sellers is adding momentum to our mission of democratizing internet commerce in India. Our flagship festive sale event saw over 80% orders coming from tier 2+ markets, a true reflection of our efforts to cut deep into India's underserved regions," Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said. Through its industry-first 0% commission model launched early this year, sellers on Meesho saved over INR 136 million during the festive sale event alone. Recording over 10X growth in sales over last year, the company also saw seller participation rise by 314% during Maha Indian Shopping League. Ahead of the sale event, Meesho onboarded over 1 lakh sellers with a bevy of new initiatives including - free ad credits and zero return shipping charges on the first 30 orders. Customers saved over INR 600 million through discounts during the sale period on Meesho. The company witnessed significant traction in its fashion category. While women's apparel and accessories grew by 623%, the men's apparel segment witnessed 640% more orders compared to the previous year. Maha Indian Shopping League also redefined festive shopping by going above and beyond a discount-based proposition with over 33 lakh users winning prizes worth 15 crores. About Meesho: Meesho is India's fastest-growing internet commerce platform. With a vision to enable 100 million small businesses, including individual entrepreneurs, to succeed online, Meesho is democratizing internet commerce and bringing a range of products and new customers online. The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs, and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, a selection from over 700+ categories, pan-India logistics, payment services, and customer support capabilities to efficiently run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.

