U.S. trade chief Tai says China talks got off to a 'good start'

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:01 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her talks with China's Vice Premier Liu He got off to a "good start" last week and that she planned to raise Beijing's non-compliance with Phase 1 trade deal in future discussions.

"It was a good start," she told journalists. Asked what the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration would do about China failing to live up to its trade commitments, she said: "These are exactly the issues we need to take up in our conversations with China."

