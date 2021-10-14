U.S. trade chief Tai says China talks got off to a 'good start'
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:01 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her talks with China's Vice Premier Liu He got off to a "good start" last week and that she planned to raise Beijing's non-compliance with Phase 1 trade deal in future discussions.
"It was a good start," she told journalists. Asked what the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration would do about China failing to live up to its trade commitments, she said: "These are exactly the issues we need to take up in our conversations with China."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Katherine Tai
- Beijing
- U.S.
- Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
COLUMN-China’s widening electricity crisis caused by coal shortage: Kemp
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
China Evergrande to sell $1.5 bln stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm
WRAPUP 1-China seeks to calm power supply fears as crunch bites