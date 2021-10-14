HCL Tech Q2 net profit up 3.7 pc to Rs 3,263 cr
IT company HCL Technologies on Thursday posted a 3.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 3,263 crore in the second quarter ended September.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,146 crore in the same period a year ago.
HCL's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 44 per cent to Rs 20,655 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 18,594 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.
