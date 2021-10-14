Left Menu

Noida Traffic Police advisory on diversions, road closures on Dussehra

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:26 IST
Traffic will remain diverted along some routes and entry of vehicles prohibited on some others in Noida on Friday in view of the Dussehra celebrations, the Traffic Police said on Thursday.

The diversions and prohibition will remain in place from 3 pm till the end of the celebrations on Friday night at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, the police said in a public advisory.

Vehicular movement will remain banned during the period on road leading to the stadium from Sector 12-22-56 stretch, from Sector 10-21 cut, from Sector 8,10,11,12 Shivani Market and from PVR, it said.

The ban shall also be in place on the route between Metro Chowk and Sector 12-22 crossroad, between Sector 31-25 and Sector 21-25 PVR, from NTPC Chowk to Sector 12-22, from Sector 20-21-25-26 Jal Vayu Vihar chowk to Sector 21-25 PVR, it added.

Those travelling to Delhi from Sector 12-22-56 will have to reroute via Sector 56 and move on the stretch from Sahara Company in Sector 11 and go through Jhandupura, the police said.

Commuters going from Telephone Exchange towards NTPC, Gijhod will have to divert from Sector 10-21 cut and move via Jal Vayu Vihar and Nithari road, it said.

Those going from Sector 12-22-56 towards the stadium will have to move via Sector 57 roundabout, Gijhod, NTPC and Sector 31-25, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

