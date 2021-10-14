Left Menu

Fed's Bostic says a digital dollar could raise privacy questions and other issues

Reuters | New York | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:43 IST
  • United States

A U.S. central bank digital currency could introduce a host of questions about privacy and government authority, and there are many steps needed before one could be put into place, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.

"We're going to continue to study it and we'll also see how the market evolves," Bostic said during a virtual discussion organized by the National Black MBA Association. "If stablecoins become much more widely used that may put some pressure on us to move into the space a little sooner than we might otherwise."

The Fed is expected to release a discussion paper https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-fed-digital-currency-analysis-idTRNIKBN2GQ13C soon on the costs and benefits of establishing a digital dollar.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

