DPIIT seeks views on IPR issues ahead of meet with US
- India
The Commerce and Industry Ministry has sought comments and suggestions from stakeholders on intellectual property rights (IPR) matters to be raised during a high-level working group meeting with the US under India-US Trade Policy Forum.
The meeting is going to be held in the third week of this month, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.
''This will be a good opportunity for us to raise concerns and difficulties being faced by domestic stakeholders and their interests before the US. In this regard, you are requested to provide your comments/suggestions/inputs on any IP matters and key asks which Industry/Interest Groups want the government to take up with the US,'' it added.
