Dussehra gift: Maha govt hikes area development fund of legislators

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who also holds the finance portfolio has hiked the annual local area development fund of legislators to Rs 4 crore from Rs 3 crore earlier, his office said on Thursday and termed it as a Dussehra gift.

Maharashtra has 288 MLAs and 62 members in the legislative council (excluding nominated MLCs).

The enhancement will provide additional funds of Rs 350 crore to the legislators (MLA/MLCs), Pawar's office said in a statement.

The move will provide legislators a total amount of Rs 1,400 crore annually for development purpose, the statement said. ''Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has kept his promise of enhancing the amount under the MLA (local area development) fund. Now, every MLA will have Rs 4 crore fund for use in their constituency,'' it said.

Since the last one and half year, the Centre has put a freeze on the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund, but on the other hand, the Finance Minister of Maharashtra has enhanced the amount under the MLA fund, the statement said.

''The MLAs have got a gift on the eve of Dussehra,'' it added.

