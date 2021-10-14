Left Menu

Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd in TN to be dedicated by PM on Oct 15

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:58 IST
The newly formed Defence PSU, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd in Avadi here, would be formally dedicated along with six other corporations that were established by splitting the Ordnance Factory Board, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), which commenced operations on October 1 has world-class infrastructure and a state-of-the-art technology with 12,000 skilled workforce.

The five units of AVNL include -- Heavy Vehicles Factory, Engine Factory, Ordnance Factory, Vehicle Factory and Machine Tool Prototype Factory. With its headquarters in Avadi, the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd would join virtually the launch ceremony along with other factories across the country tomorrow, an official release said on Thursday.

AVNL currently has an order book in excess of Rs 31,000 crore and the main products of AVNL include battle tanks, Infantry combat vehicles, military mobility solutions, engines and other accessories.

The products are time tested and have served as the source of strength for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and home land security agencies.

The Mission of the AVNL is to be prominent patron of the Centre's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' and the 'Make in India' initiative in the Defence sector.

It would also work towards establishing and retaining leadership in domestic market as the most reliable and preferred partner to Defence and homeland security agencies, the release said.

The AVNL logo symbolises the potency, aspirations and ambitions of the new company and reflects the core strength of AVNL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

