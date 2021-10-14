Inox Wind loss narrowed to Rs 57.52 cr in July-Sep qtr

Inox Wind's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 57.52 crore in the September quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 76 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company dipped to Rs 167.51 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 176.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

The net expenditure in the quarter also came down to Rs 253.38 crore from 292.38 crore in the same period a year ago.

''Considering that the group is in the business of manufacturing of Wind Turbine Generator which fall under the renewable energy sector; being the priority sector, the management believes that the impact of this outbreak on the business and financial position of the group will not be significant as at the date of approval of these financial results. The group management does not see any risks in the group’s ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities,'' it stated.

