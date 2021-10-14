Left Menu

Maha FDA identifies over 100 misleading ads, asks drug manufactures to ensure compliance

A supplementary list of violations is being prepared by the drug inspectors of the FDA to ensure that the practice of publishing misleading or objectionable advertisement is controlled, it said. Section 3 of this Act prohibits advertisements of certain drugs for certain diseases and disorders, it said.

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Thursday said it has identified over a hundred advertisements of different drugs and other products that have violated its regulations. The FDA has identified these ads through its team set up for monitoring violations of the Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement Act) 1954, it said in an official release. ''The process of issuing notices under this Act has started. A supplementary list of violations is being prepared by the drug inspectors of the FDA to ensure that the practice of publishing misleading or objectionable advertisement is controlled,'' it said. Section 3 of this Act prohibits advertisements of certain drugs for certain diseases and disorders, it said. The Act also prohibits advertisements related to the diagnostic/cure/prevention of more than 50 diseases/disorders/conditions, including cancer, diabetes, brain diseases, glaucoma, paralysis, leprosy, obesity, sexual impotence, venereal diseases, it said. The FDA has requested all the drug manufacturers and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the law in order to avoid strict action, including prosecution, it said. All such advertisements in violation of the Act may be pulled down or withdrawn from newspaper, hoardings, internet websites, labels leaflets, television and other electronic media, etc, the administration said. Section 7 of the Act provides for imprisonment for violation of the Act, it said. The FDA also requested people not to fall prey to any misleading advertisements.

